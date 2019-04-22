Chris Staples shares his secret to happiness and hospitality within Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — In this week’s action-packed episode of Eat It, Virginia! we talk Games of Thrones (SPOILER WARNING), preview the Elbys with Richmond Magazine, learn about the perfect date wine with Booth Hardy from Barrel Thief , and Robey offers her Richmond Restaurant Week recommendations.

We’re celebrating the opening of Richmond’s newest restaurant – Fatty Smokes – by sitting down with EAT Restaurant Partners Director of Stuff Chris Staples. Chris talks about his upbringing in the Richmond food scene, when he decided to devote his life to hospitality, and his role in one of Richmond fastest-growing restaurant groups.

We close this week’s episode by jumping into the mailbag to answer questions about Ashland and Petersburg and discuss the importance (or lack thereof) of a restaurant’s name. Please subscribe to Eat It, Virginia! on your favorite podcast platform and send feedback via social media or email the show.

