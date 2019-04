Watch Chesterfield officers surprise birthday boy ‘obsessed’ with police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two police officers made a Chesterfield boy’s birthday wish come true when his mom pulled off an epic surprise on Easter.

Gabriel Valenzuela said she called the police station hoping an officer might be able to stop by to surprise her police-obsessed son, Mason, for his birthday.

Valenzuela said she was told the department would do their best to send an officer that afternoon.

When Officers Gonzalez and Wells showed up at the family’s home, Valenzuela was elated.

In a video posted to Facebook, Gonzalez keeps the birthday boy and his friends waiting in the hall and then tells him to come out for a surprise.

“They came for your birthday,” Valenzuela says in the video as Mason runs through the front door.

The boy runs into the arms of Officer Gonzalez before running to hug Officer Wells.

“Happy Birthday,” Officer Wells says.

“They came to wish you a happy birthday, Mas!” his mom says.

As the boy sees the police cruiser parked in the family’s driveway, he jumps up and down.

“How old are you now?” Officer Gonzalez asks.

“Five,” Mason replies, pointing to his no. 5 police badge-emblazoned t-shirt.

“High five for turning five,” Officer Gonzalez replies.

Mason’s mother said he started “admiring everything about police officers” over the past year.

In fact, he dressed up as an officer for Halloween last year.

“He calls them his fellow brothers and he can’t wait to grow up to be like one of them,” Valenzuela said.

