RICHMOND, Va – Our show went to the dogs when Elizabeth Thomas and Kaicee Robertson from Richmond Animal League (RAL) brought pooches “It’s Blowing Up a Storm” and “It’s a Fixin’” into the studio to talk about RAL’s 2019 Woofstock. The event will feature dog adoptions, music, vendors, games and more.

The 2019 Woodstock Saturday, April 27th from 10am – 2pm at Westchester Commons. The event is FREE, but a $5 donation is suggested. You can get more information at http://www.ral.org/woofstock/