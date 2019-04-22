15 tornadoes touched down in Virginia during outbreak on Good Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four additional tornadoes were confirmed Monday by the National Weather Service (NWS), bring the total in Virginia to 15 on Good Friday, April 19.

The 15 tornadoes rank as the 3rd most on any single day in Virginia recorded history and the second most for a non-tropical event.

On Monday, the NWS service confirmed an EF-0 Tornado in Newport News, an EF-0 in York County, an EF-0 in Gloucester County, and an EF-2 in Charles City County.

EF-3 Tornado in Franklin County

EF-1 Tornado in Bedford County

EF-1 Tornado in Southampton County

EF-0 Tornado in Greensville County

EF-0 Tornado in Brunswick County

EF-0 Tornado in Greensville County

EF-0 Tornado in Sussex County

EF-1 Tornado in Disputana in Prince George County

EF-0 Tornado in Isle Of Wight County

EF-2 Tornado in Louisa County

EF-0 Tornado in Fairfax County

EF-0 Tornado in Newport News

EF-0 Tornado in York County

EF-0 Tornado in Gloucester County

EF-2 Tornado in Charles City County

EF-3 Tornado -- Franklin County

Estimated Time: 10:25 a.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 159 mph

Maximum Path Width: 250 yards

Path Length: 8.2 miles

"A tornado touched down Friday morning just to the north of Oak Level in Franklin County. The tornado moved northeastward, significantly damaging

three structures while heavily damaging or destroying ten outbuildings," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado reached a peak intensity of EF-3 near Windy Ridge Road and again near Sealtest Lane. The tornado eventually dissipated to the east of Henry Fork, four miles southeast of Rocky Mount, just short of Doe Run Road."

Two people were injured, according to officials.

EF-1 Tornado -- Bedford County

Estimated Time: 11:22 - 11:25 a.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 93 mph

Maximum Path Width: 60 yards

Path Length: 1.8 miles

"The NWS Damage Survey has concluded that an EF1 tornado touched down about 2.5 miles north of Thaxton, VA in Bedford County, around 11:22 a.m. The initial touchdown was near Patterson Mill Road," NWS official said. "The tornado stayed on the ground for about 3 minutes or for about 1.8 miles, uprooting or snapping trees. The tornado destroyed an outbuilding off of Centennial Road, before dissipating."

No injuries were reported.

EF-1 Tornado -- near Emporia in Southampton County

Estimated Time: 6:38 -6:54 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 85-90 Mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 Yards

Path Length: 18.6 Miles

"The tornado crossed the Roanoke River into Northampton County, NC near Garysburg and moved north-northeast across NC Highway 46 where it snapped and uprooted several trees," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado continued tracking across rural portions of Northampton County, NN before crossing into Greensville County, Va. near Skippers Road where additional trees were snapped. The tornado then briefly lifted while shifting its track slightly east and touching down again near Caney Swamp south of Taylor's Mill Road. From here, the tornado continued northeast and caused EF-1 damage to numerous trees along low ground road, before reaching Highway 58 in southwestern Southampton County, Va and then lifting again."

No injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado -- Greensville County

Estimated Time: 6:44 - 6:50 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 70 mph

Maximum Path Width: 50 yards

Path Length: 6.35 miles

"The tornado touched down approximately 1/2 mile west of Creek Road in rural southeast Greensville County," NWS official said. "The tornado tracked north-northeast over rural portions of Greensville County, before finally lifting one mile north of Moores Lane in Greensville County. The tornado mostly snapped trees along its path."

No injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado -- Near Brodnax in Brunswick County

Estimated Time: 6:50 - 6:51 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 70-80 mph

Maximum Path Width: 200 yards

Path Length: 0.6 miles

"The tornado touched down northeast of the town of Brodnax in Brunswick County," NWS officials said. "The tornado mostly uprooted and snapped trees along its path. A tree also fell on a horse and killed it."

No other injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado -- Emporia in Greensville County

Estimated Time: 6:50 - 6:55 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 65-75 mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Path Length: 4.4 miles

"The tornado touched down near the intersection of Brink Road and Collins Road about 3 miles SW of Emporia," NWS officials said. "The tornado snapped trees and did damage to a couple of outbuildings along its path. Minor damage also occurred at a shopping center in Emporia. The tornado lifted just north of town."

No injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado -- Near Stony Creek in Sussex County

Estimated Time: 7:18 - 7:30 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 70-80 mph

Maximum Path Width: 50-100 yards

Path Length: 17.7 miles

Start Location: Near Stony Creek

End Location: Near Disputanta in Prince George County

"The tornado touched down just south of Sussex Drive about 4 miles east of Stony Creek, VA in Sussex County. It then traveled northeast and crossed Jerusalem Park Road near Courthouse Rd, before continuing northeast across General Mahone Highway and lifting before reaching Centerville Road in Prince George County," officials said. "The tornado mostly uprooted and snapped trees along its path. A garage was also destroyed from a tree falling on it."

No injuries were reported.

EF-1 Tornado -- Disputanta in Prince George County

Estimated Time: 7:29 - 7:33 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 90-95 mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Path Length: 3.9 miles

"The tornado touched down just south of Lebanon Road then traveled north-northwest across Lebanon Road and Pole Run Road," NWS official said. "Many trees were snapped or uprooted and numerous sheds and outbuildings received significant damage or were destroyed. This area was where the EF-1 damage occurred. The tornado continued to track across Pole Run Road and Hines Road before lifting NW of Hines Road."

No injuries were reported.

EF-2 Tornado in Charles City County

Estimated Time: 7:46 to 7:52 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 125-135 mph

Maximum Path Width: 200 yards

Path Length: 3.1 miles

“The National Service in Wakefield confirms an EF2 tornado just northeast of Charles City on 4-19-19. The tornado touched down just east of The Glebe Lane about 1.7 miles northeast of Charles City causing some trees to be uprooted and snapped along Ruthville Road. Soon after crossing Ruthville Road, the tornado intensified to an EF2, causing extensive damage to Charles City Rod and Gun Club. The roof of the building was lifted off and blown partially off. In addition, the south facing exterior wall was blown in. The tornado continued tracking northeast, crossing Old Elam Cemetery Road and then The Glebe Lane, causing extensive tree damage including snapped and uprooted trees consistent with EF1 damage. The tornado then weakened to an EF0, before lifting just northeast of Sturgeon Point Road.”

There were no reported injuries.

EF-0 Tornado -- Isle Of Wight County

Estimated Time: 7:56 - 7:58 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 75-80 mph

Maximum Path Width: 75-100 yards

Path Length: 2.9 miles

"The tornado touched down near Mill Swamp Road and Wrens Mill Road, VA in northern Isle of Wight county. The tornado tracked northward crossing King`s Landing Lane before continuing into the James River," NWS official said. "Numerous trees, including large oak trees, were snapped or uprooted along the tornado path. One tree was downed on a house."

No injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado in – Williamsburg in York County

Estimated Time: 8:05 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 85 mph

Maximum Path Width: 150 yards

Path Length: 1.8 miles

“The tornado touched down near Colonial Parkway immediately east of the interchange with Queens Drive. The tornado tracked north-northeast producing substantial tree damage, powerline damage, and some home damage along Queens Drive. The tornado likely lifted north of Queens Lake in the marshlands surrounding Queens Creek.”

There were no reported injuries.

EF-2 Tornado -- east of Mineral in Louisa County

Estimated Time: 8:06 - 8:08 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 115-120 mph

Maximum Path Width: 300 yards

Path Length: 2 miles

"The tornado touched down in a wooded area east of Mineral, VA in northeastern Louisa County near Elk Creek Road. The tornado crossed Elk Creek Road producing EF0 damage in the trees, and knocked a tree down on a car on Gill Lane," NWS officials wrote. "The tornado proceeded north into an open field, before producing substantial damage to a restored 18th century two-story home. EF2 damage was observed as the roof was removed and numerous hardwood trees on the property were snapped. More hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted immediately north of the property before crossing an arm of Lake Anna. The tornado then produced EF1 damage to the garage and trees at a residence along Beauregard Way, before lifting shortly thereafter."

No injuries were reported.

EF-0 Tornado -- Newport News

Estimated Time: 8:07 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 70 mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Path Length: 1.8 miles

“The tornado likely touched down as a waterspout over the Warwick River. The tornado tracked northeast through the Sanford, Carriage Hill, and Denbigh sections of Newport News. The tornado produced mainly tree damage, particularly near Sanford elementary, and did destroy a small storage shed. The tornado lifted before reaching US Route 60 near Denbigh Village center.”

There were no reported injuries.

EF-0 Tornado in – Gloucester County

Estimated Time: 8:20 to 8:22 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 80 mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Path Length: 1.4 miles

“The tornado likely touched down as a waterspout over the York River. The tornado arrived on land and produced its most intense damage in the trees along Jenkins Neck Road. The tornado proceeded to the north-northeast and flattened a shed near the intersection of Maryus Road and Guinea Circle. The tornado likely lifted in the marshland north of Maryus.”

There were no reported injuries.

EF-0 Tornado -- Reston in Fairfax County

Estimated Time: 8:55 p.m.

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed: 70 mph

Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

Path Length: 4 miles

"First evidence of damage was near Fox Mill Road and Pinecrest Road where several trees were downed at approximately 855 PM EDT. Isolated tree damage from this point to near the U.S. Geological Survey complex on Sunrise Valley Drive was noted, with several trees topped along Glade Drive near Rosedown Drive. After passing across the Dulles Toll Road (Route 267), minor tree damage was noted between Sunset Hills Road and Baron Cameron Avenue. The tornado tracked across Reston Hospital Center, with no visible signs of damage, but damage was noted just north of the hospital on Town Center Drive near Town Center Parkway, where a tree was topped, fencing blown down, and shingles blown off several townhouses.

After crossing Baron Cameron Avenue, the tornado passed just east of Trader Joe's grocery store destroying an outdoor shed there. Nearby, a tall, two-foot diameter tree crashed through the upper floor of a townhouse on Quietree Drive in Reston, that led local officials to condemn the property. Several large trees were either uprooted or topped along Bennington Woods Road between Crosswind Drive and Reston Parkway. A large, 100-foot tall tree fell and smashed the front end of an unoccupied vehicle parked along Center Harbor Road, midway between Reston Parkway and North Village Road. Minor tree damage along a narrow path was noted in neighborhoods located between North Village Road and Reston Parkway between Center Harbor Road and Wiehle Avenue. No substantial storm damage was noted north of Wiehle Avenue, where it appears the tornado weakened at 9:00 p.m.

The survey team also surveyed more storm damage extending to the east of the tornado track primarily just east and paralleling Reston Avenue. This damage consisted of trees blown down or topped. The team concluded that strong straight line winds produced damage here, with two large trees falling on Fort Lee Street, one of which fell on a house."

No injuries were reported.

