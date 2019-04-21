Win tickets to Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience After Party at Quirk Hotel

🏈This is so cool! CBS 6 is giving away a pair of tickets to after party of Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience on Friday, May 17 at the Quirk Hotel.🏈

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, May 10.

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.