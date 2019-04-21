Scores dead in Sri Lanka church, hotel attacks
Win tickets to Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience After Party at Quirk Hotel

Posted 11:05 am, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, April 21, 2019

🏈This is so cool! CBS 6 is giving away a pair of tickets to after party of Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience on Friday, May 17 at the Quirk Hotel.🏈

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Friday, May 10.

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area ("DMA") as defined by The Nielsen Company.

