HOPEWELL, Va. – Officers with the Prince George County Police Department helped spread some Easter cheer Sunday after a community organization's holiday plans were hampered.

The Hopewell Moose Lodge was not able to host their annual Kids Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast this year after their building was destroyed this year.

As a result, some officers teamed up with Moose members to deliver Easter baskets along with Tommy the Moose stuffed animals to kids in the community.