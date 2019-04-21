Easter on Parade: ‘Perfect’ weather for quintessential Richmond tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bonnets filled the streets as hundreds of people gathered on Monument Avenue to celebrate a unique Easter tradition.

Sisters Helen Lampert and Pat Jeter created their hats just for Easter On Parade

"We just felt like we wanted to be a little crazy... a little festive," Lampert said.

"I was able to go to Mardi Gras and fell in love with turbans. So I fell in love with one particular person who does this style and I decided I can do it bigger and better and I think I did OK," said Molly Blanton, who has won several bonnet contests in previous years.

Richmonders a like even and our four-legged friends took part in the festivities, as many say the weather was fantastic.

"It is perfect, it's beautiful. It's not too hot, it's perfect," said Rita Shiang, a member of the Art Deco Society of Virginia.

The absolute perfect day even for a surprise engagement.

"I love the street, its beautiful and it's just what Richmond's all about," Jeter said.

"It's about the people. The people are the parade it's just come to see everybody," said Anna Quilici, another member of the Art Deco Society of Virginia.

For more information on Easter On Parade or any other upcoming events with Echelon, click here.

Background music courtesy of Colin MacLeod of Celtic Fiddle Guru Academy.