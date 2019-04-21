Chesterfield Police unveil ‘DUI Ghost’ cruiser at Walk Like MADD event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds of folks laced up their sneakers Saturday as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in Richmond hosted its annual Richmond Walk Like MADD and Dash 5K.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and $38,000 to fight drunk and drugged driving.

Organizers said 248 people were killed and another 4,400 were injured in alcohol-related crashes in the Commonwealth in 2017.

Victims, survivors and supporters participated in the non-competitive race at Dorey Park to remember loved ones lost and inspire change.

WTVR CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. anchor Julie Bragg returned as emcee.

Chesterfield County Police unveiled the department's new "DUI Ghost" cruiser at the event.

The car’s special decals have graphics and decals that reflect when illuminated by light, but are barely visible during the day.

That makes the cruisers harder to spot for impaired and distracted drivers.

Event coordinators said the money raised will go toward their campaign for high-visibility law-enforcement and in-car breathalyzers for convicted drunk drivers.

Click here to learn more about the event or if you would like to make a donation.