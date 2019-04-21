‏Crash closes Buford Road; nearly 400 without power in Bon Air

Good Friday Tornado Outbreak: At least 11 twisters confirmed in Virginia
Posted 10:15 pm, April 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, April 21, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Bon Air Sunday night.

The wreck happened at Buford Road at W. Bon View Drive just before 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Elmore said the crash downed a power pole, which knocked out power, and will likely mean the road will be closed through 2:30 a.m.

According to Dominion Virginia Energy, nearly 400 customers were without power as of 10:05 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored any time between 2 and 7 a.m., according to the power company’s online outrage tracker.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

 

