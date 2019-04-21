Car crashes into ditch; 2 critically injured in Chesterfield

Good Friday Tornado Outbreak: At least 11 twisters confirmed in Virginia
Posted 7:36 pm, April 21, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were critically injured after their car crashed into a ditch in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Officials said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. t the intersection of Beach Road and Dance Forest Trail.

The pair were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

