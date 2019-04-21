Man shot near Richmond’s Canal Walk on Easter

Good Friday Tornado Outbreak: At least 11 twisters confirmed in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – A man was shot near Richmond’s Canal Walk in Shockoe Slip early Easter morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Dock Street around 2:20 a.m., according to Richmond Police officials.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

