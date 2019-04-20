Tow truck driver critically injured in I-95 hit-and-run crash

Tow truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
Posted 9:33 pm, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, April 20, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — State police are asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95 in Henrico County Saturday evening that critically injured a tow truck driver.

Troopers were called to the crash along northbound I-95 north of the Parham Road just after 5:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the wrecker driver was assisting a disabled 2019 Newmar RV located on the right shoulder when he was struck by a vehicle,” Hill said. “The striking vehicle did not stop and may have continued northbound I-95 or took the exit to I-295.”

Scene of I-95 hit-and-run crash

Officials said that vehicle, of which there is no description, may have damage to its right front side.

The tow truck driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hill said.

Officials said the crash is being investigated with the help of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Richmond Field office.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or #77 by cell or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

