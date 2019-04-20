Tow truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
J.R. Tucker grads reunite, pose for pic at new school site

Posted 10:40 pm, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18PM, April 20, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Graduates of J.R. Tucker High School gathered Saturday to celebrate the school's next chapter in Henrico County.

Fifty-three classes have graduated from Tucker since the high school opened in 1962, and with construction for a new school set to begin this fall, alumni gathered on the football field in the form of a giant T for a photo.

The new building will be constructed on the site of the football stadium and practice field.

Credit: Tina Foster

Leah Lightfoot said she will miss the memories she made at her former high school.

“It’s really bittersweet because it's a lot of memories here, but it is a little rundown,” Lightfood said. “I think they'll really appreciate it."

The new J.R. Tucker High is slated to open in 2021.

