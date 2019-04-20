J.R. Tucker grads reunite, pose for pic at new school site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Graduates of J.R. Tucker High School gathered Saturday to celebrate the school's next chapter in Henrico County.

Fifty-three classes have graduated from Tucker since the high school opened in 1962, and with construction for a new school set to begin this fall, alumni gathered on the football field in the form of a giant T for a photo.

The new building will be constructed on the site of the football stadium and practice field.

Leah Lightfoot said she will miss the memories she made at her former high school.

“It’s really bittersweet because it's a lot of memories here, but it is a little rundown,” Lightfood said. “I think they'll really appreciate it."

The new J.R. Tucker High is slated to open in 2021.