Chesterfield Police officer saves baby's life

CHESTERFIELD, Va — Jared Moore and his fiance Aishlee Paige’s Friday night ended very well thanks to a Chesterfield police officer.

Yesterday evening they went to the Chic-Fil-A after doing some shopping. They hadn’t realized that their 7-month-old daughter Ava grabbed a fry until she started choking and turning red. “My fiance tried grabbing it and pulling it out of her throat,” Moore shared with CBS 6, “so I picked her up and started patting her on her back.”

In their panic, he remembered seeing an officer when they arrived at the restaurant earlier. “I ran over to him with her and asked him to help us because she wasn’t breathing,” he says. Officer Christopher King quickly and calmly dislodged the fry from her throat, saving her life.

“Even after he dislodged it,” Moore continues, “he walked back over to our table with us and sat down and played with her until EMS arrived. He wouldn’t even leave the scene until they said that she was okay to go home. He didn’t leave until they packed up and left.”

“I’m very proud of Officer King,” Colonel Jeffrey Katz said, “and while he will be recognized for his lifesaving efforts, I can assure everyone that his greatest reward is – and always be – the knowledge that he made a difference for a precious young life during a critical time. That is why I love those who serve others!”

Ava had just turned 7 months the day before.

“Without him being there and taking that overtime and being that committed to his job,” Jared Moore says, “we wouldn’t have our daughter today.”