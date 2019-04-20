Calmer weekend with a few showers possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The severe weather from Friday is over, and we have a much calmer weekend on tap.

A cold front passed early Saturday, bringing less humid air to the region. An area of low pressure will spin to our west Saturday, and then track through the area Sunday.

A few showers will occur across western Virginia Saturday afternoon. There is the slight chance a shower may reach the metro. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

There will be more clouds around on Sunday. Widely scattered showers will occur in the afternoon. These will not long for long, and not all areas will see them. There may even be a rumble of thunder.

Rain chances in Richmond are 20% to 30% during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low and mid 60s.

