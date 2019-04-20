At least 5 tornadoes touched down during Good Friday storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weather service crews spent Saturday inspecting the damage caused by a line of powerful storms that roared through parts of Virginia Friday.
Five tornadoes, an EF-3 in Franklin County, one in Fairfax County, an EF-0 in Brunswick County and two EF-0s in Greensville County, were confirmed by National Weather Service survey crews as of Saturday afternoon.
Additionally, crews are surveying four other locations, including that of a suspected twister in Louisa County.
Additionally, a flood warning was issued for the James River Saturday afternoon.
CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said the river is forecast to crest at 12.5 feet at the Westham gauge Sunday night/Monday morning.