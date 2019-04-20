Fired Capitol Police officer breaks silence
Calmer weekend; few showers possible
Family-friendly Easter Weekend Events

At least 5 tornadoes touched down during Good Friday storms

Posted 4:54 pm, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, April 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weather service crews spent Saturday inspecting the damage caused by a line of powerful storms that roared through parts of Virginia Friday.

Five tornadoes, an EF-3 in Franklin County, one in Fairfax County, an EF-0 in Brunswick County and two EF-0s in Greensville County, were confirmed by National Weather Service survey crews as of Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, crews are surveying four other locations, including that of a suspected twister in Louisa County.

Additionally, a flood warning was issued for the James River Saturday afternoon.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said the river is forecast to crest at 12.5 feet at the Westham gauge Sunday night/Monday morning.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.