At least 5 tornadoes touched down during Good Friday storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Weather service crews spent Saturday inspecting the damage caused by a line of powerful storms that roared through parts of Virginia Friday.

Five tornadoes, an EF-3 in Franklin County, one in Fairfax County, an EF-0 in Brunswick County and two EF-0s in Greensville County, were confirmed by National Weather Service survey crews as of Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, crews are surveying four other locations, including that of a suspected twister in Louisa County.

Franklin Co. VA tornado rated an EF-3 with max winds of 159 mph. 250 yds wide and on the ground 8.2 mi. 2 injuries. #rvawx #vawx @CBS6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 20, 2019

EF-0 tornado confirmed last evening near Brodnax. 200 yds wide, 0.6 mi path, 70-80 mph. 6:50-6:51 PM. Horse killed by falling tree. #rvawx #vawx @CBS6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 20, 2019

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Greensville Co. 50 yds wide, on the ground 6.35 mi, max winds 70 mph. 6:44-6:50 PM #rvawx #vawx @CBS6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 20, 2019

2nd EF-0 tornado confirmed in Greensville Co., this one in Emporia. 100 yds wide, 4.4 mi path length, winds 65-75 mph. 6:50-6:55 PM #rvawx #vawx @CBS6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 20, 2019

Additionally, a flood warning was issued for the James River Saturday afternoon.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said the river is forecast to crest at 12.5 feet at the Westham gauge Sunday night/Monday morning.