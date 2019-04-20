Shooting reported on Laburnum Avenue

Tow truck driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash
Posted 11:33 pm, April 20, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a possible shooting in East Highland Park in Henrico County Saturday night.

Henrico Police were called for a report of a shooting near the 1400 block North Laburnum Avenue just before 10:35 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

