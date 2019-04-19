Zach shares potentially life-saving storm advice: ‘The one thing you can do for today’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the possibility of tornadoes and severe storms threaten Virginia, CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel offered some potentially life-saving advice.

"The one thing you can do for today. The odds of being blown away by a tornado are quite low," he said while tracking storms on live TV. "But, a greater threat by far are trees falling. That is an issue, that you can avoid, if you just stay home, stay in your home on the lowest floor and away from the windows."

Three women were killed in Virginia this week when trees fell on their homes or cars.

The threat of property damage/personal injury from downed trees today is far greater than being blown away by a tornado. Limit your exposure by staying inside, away from windows, and on the lowest floor during any storm today. @CBS6 #rvawx #vawx — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 19, 2019

"Sometimes there will be a quick wind gust that can bring trees down and there may not be a severe thunderstorm warning," Zach continued. "That is the greatest threat. The threat of falling trees."

An approaching storm system and cold front will trigger showers and storms the rest of Friday into Friday night. Storms will turn more numerous from the afternoon into the evening. The strongest storms will occur in the evening through midnight across central Virginia.

Storms will be strong to severe with heavy downpours.

The primary severe threat will be damaging winds, possibly over 70 mph. Large hail will occur in some storms. Due to some atmospheric shear, isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The highest threat for the strongest storms will be from about:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. across western Virginia

5 p.m to midnight across the metro and central Virginia

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in eastern Virginia.

A few showers will exit eastern Virginia around daybreak Saturday. Much of the weekend will be dry with variably cloudy skies. A few isolated showers will be possible. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Sunset today is 7:48 p.m. Sunrise on Sunday is 6:27 a.m.

Highs will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s next week.