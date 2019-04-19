We are getting *Piggy With it 

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible Friday
RICHMOND, Va – Lunch.|SUPPER! Presents the annual “Big Pig Project,” a block party that benefits a great cause right here in Richmond.  Restaurateur and organizer Rick Lyons joined us in the  kitchen along with Kerry Blumberg from Ronald McDonald House Charities to share a tasty preview of the event. 

Come on out and enjoy the festivities Sunday, May 5th from Noon to 6pm at 1215 Summit Avenue. It’s FREE Admission with a $5 suggested donation.Virginia This Morning co-hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will serve as emcees!

