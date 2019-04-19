Your hour-by-hour look at Friday’s storm in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Flash Flood Watch has been issued ahead of a strong line of storms making its way into Virginia. The strongest storms will occur in the evening through midnight across central Virginia. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially in southeastern Virginia. Heavy downpours may produce rain totals in excess of two inches. Storms will exit the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula between midnight and 4 a.m.

A few leftover showers are possible on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

We’ll have multiple rounds, beginning around 1 PM. Most intense storms look to be 8-10 PM. — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 19, 2019

Sunday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine and the chance of a passing shower. Daybreak temps will be in the mid to upper 40s, and highs will be 65 to 70 degrees.

