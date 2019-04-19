TORNADO WATCH issued in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A Tornado Watch was issued Friday morning for southwestern Virginia.

The watch, which means conditions are favorable for severe weather, was issued until 5 p.m.

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your location, it means severe weather is occurring or imminent — and that you should take cover immediately.

“Additional watches will likely be issued for much of Central Virginia this afternoon and this evening,” CBS 6 meteorologist Mike Stone said. “Storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are expected.”

