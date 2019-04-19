Tornado Warnings issued for parts of CBS 6 viewing area

RICHMOND, Va. — A number of warnings and watches are in effect for the CBS 6 viewing area. Click here for the latest weather warnings.

***CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE***

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cumberland and central Prince Edward counties until 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Longwood University, moving north at 50 mph at 6:08 p.m.

The storm will be near: Guinea Mills around 625 p.m., Cumberland around 630 p.m.,

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include: Kingsville, Raines Tavern, Trents Mill, Reeds, Grays Siding, Ashby, Oak Forest, Bear Creek Lake State Park, Stoddert and McRae.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for central Prince Edward County until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hampden Sydney College, moving north at 50 mph at 5:59 p.m.

The storm will be near Hampden Sydney around 6:05 p.m. and Farmville around 6:15 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include: Kingsville, Briery Creek Lake, Tuggle, Briery and Worsham.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for eastern Buckingham County until 6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dillwyn, moving northeast at 45 mph at 6:02 p.m.

Locations impacted include: Dillwyn, New Canton, Gold Hill, Sheppards and Andersonville.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for southeastern Charlotte County and southeastern Halifax County until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dryburg, moving northeast at 45 mph at 5:16 p.m.

Another storm that has the potential of producing a tornado was near Virgilina, also moving northeast at 45 mph.

Locations impacted include: Redoak, Clover, Scottsburg, Hitesburg and Cluster Springs.