LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. -- A heart-warming surprise for a Brunswick Senior High School senior.

Her mother, who has been overseas for more than a year with the U.S. Navy, surprised her daughter this week at school.

Towana Seward joined the military to better her life and provide opportunities for her daughter.

Her daughter, who is living with her grandparents, has maintained good grades while her mother served overseas, according to family.

Welcome home!