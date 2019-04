Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The Award-winning group, The Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band headline shows all across Central Virginia. The band made a return visit to our LIVE show and gave us a dose of the blues, performing “Honey Biscuit” and “Broke My Body Down. “You can catch the Bobby “Blackhat” Walters Band at the Tin Pan on Friday, April 19th at 8 pm. For more information you can visit www.bobbyblackhat.com