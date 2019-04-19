Fun Run/Walk For a Great Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The ASK 5K Fun Walk Celebrates the strength and courage of children with cancer and their families. Great friends of the show Todd “Parney” Parnell, Megan Angstadt and eight-year-old Valentin Speck stopped by our studio to share a fun preview of the event. The 14th Annual ASK 5K and Fun Walk is Saturday, May 4th at the Diamond. Registration for begins at 8 am and the 5K starts at 10 am.

Use the promo code “CBSWALK” to get $5 dollars off registration when you sign up at www.askwalk.org.