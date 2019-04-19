First line of storms down trees, powerlines in Richmond: ‘It sounded like an explosion’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Residents on Richmond’s northside are already seeing power outages after the first line of storms hit the Metro Richmond area Friday afternoon.

A large tree fell on a powerline near the intersection of Richmond/Henrico Turnpike and Arnold Avenue in the Highland Terrace neighborhood.

Alice Johnson says her next-door neighbor’s car is usually parked where the tree fell Friday afternoon.

“It sounded like an explosion,” Johnson recalled. “It was loud. It was a really loud noise.”

“When I came to the door, that’s what I saw. A tree stretched across the street,” she added.

No one was injured during the incident.

Johnson says they are several similar trees nearby that she is worried will fall during the storms ahead Friday evening and night.

More than 100 Dominion customers in the area are without power after the early round of storms.

Crews say the road is expected to be closed and the power is expected to be out until at least 7:30 p.m.

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can't tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too.

37.540725 -77.436048