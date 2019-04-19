🐰These Easter weekend events will make you feel like a kid again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s a list of fun Easter events happening around Central Virginia this weekend.

Peek-A-Bloom with Peter Rabbit

Saturday and Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m.

Regular Garden Admission (Adults $13 | Children 3-12 $8 | Children under 3 FREE | Members FREE)

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, VA 23228)

Take photos with Peter Rabbit in the Children’s Garden, Children’s Garden activities, including drawing with sidewalk chalk, hula hooping, and making garden hats out of materials such as bags and ribbons at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Peek-A-Bloom with Peter Rabbit.

Families can also borrow a basket from our Story Tree; inside the basket is a book, a blanket to spread out on and an activity related to the book.

There will be bive music by the Richmond Concert Band on Saturday from 2 - 3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Music on the Bloemendaal Lawn” and is a musical trip to gardens and parks in the Richmond area and beyond.

All activities included with Garden admission, including A Million Blooms, M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! and The Art of Play, featuring six interactive sculptures created by Virginia artists throughout the Garden.

Food is available for purchase in the Garden Cafe; Easter Brunch in the Tea House is sold out on Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.lewisginter.org/event/peter-rabbit/

Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont

Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tickets $2

Maymont (1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA 23220)



Bring the family to Maymont for one of Richmond’s favorite holiday events, The Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont, Saturday from 10am - 3pm on the Carriage House Lawn for a family affair.

The event offers lots of activities for the whole family, from visits with the Easter Bunny and storytelling under the Bunny Tree, to bonnet parades and an interactive chalk zone and lots of kid friendly activities.

Guests also will revel in live entertainment by Jonathan Austin, Maymont environmental educators, local performance troupes, and more!

Tickets are $2 each and are required for most activities. For each ticket redeemed, participants will receive an Easter egg filled with a treat. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for ticket purchases.

For more information, call 804-358-7166 or visit maymont.org/easter or https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/dominion-family-easter/

Easter on Parade

Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

FREE

Monument between Allen and Davis

Richmond's annual rite of Spring is Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue between Allen and Davis Sunday.

And some of Richmond's favorite entertainers are ready. Jonathan Austin has been a fixture at the "Easter on Parade" since 1985. His antics, one-liners, juggling, magic and unicycle leave you amazed.

Two of RVA’s favorite clowns return to Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue, Peggy and Christopher (from Applause Unlimited) have been spreading smile and warming hearts at this event for over a quarter of a century. You can give Christopher - the stilt walking clown - a high-five and play with the Peggy and her Bubble Trike.

The Children's Ministry of Richmond's First Baptist Church will run the kids area again. They will host puppet performances, free games and activities for kids including the very popular bubble station.

And don't forget to wear your favorite bonnets for the popular people and pet bonnet contests. Easter on Parade is on Monument Avenue between Allen and Davis.

For more information visit https://jessica7638.wixsite.com/easteronparade?fbclid=IwAR1b8UeJKIcGMJwH3gLkMEyCLBNc9kr4QJ1QRMe5f8XDed4DhPHr2wbFd34

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

$25 entry fee

Pole Green Park (8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville)

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk in Hanover County in memory of Lt. Brad Clark, will also benefit Tunnel To Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor and support families of fallen military and first responders and Gold Star families.

The organization was founded in memory of Stephen Siller, who died to save others on September 11, 2001. The Run/Walk is in Memory of Lt. Brad Clark a Hanover County Fire-EMS who was killed and three other firefighters were injured after their firetruck was rear-ended on I-295 near Pole Green Road in October, 2018, while working an accident.

Matt Howell, has organized the event to honor his memory and raise funds toward the continued work which Tunnel to Towers is involved in.

This national foundation helps to pay off home mortgages of the fallen responders to ease their families’ financial burdens.

Brad’s family was a beneficiary of this program enabling Brad’s widow to pursue working with the State Legislature to amend and strengthen the current Move Over laws.

Participants can sign up at https://www.crowdrise.com/t2trun

Click here for our complete list of events happening in Central Virginia this weekend. Don't see your event or have an event we should feature, click here to add it to our calendar. And be sure to watch CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. for Antoinette Essa’s "A List" event previews.