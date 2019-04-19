× 3 hurt in Friday morning shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Three people were shot early Friday morning in Petersburg, according to police.

“Police responded to the 3200 block of S. Crater Road following three persons that were shot,” Petersburg Police spokesperson Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said. “All three male victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.”

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m.

“This is an active investigation and we need the public’s help in identifying those involved,” Capt. Chambliss continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.