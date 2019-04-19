Neighbor says horse was killed in Brunswick County storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Cleanup is underway after powerful storms caused damage in Brunswick County Friday evening.

In fact, a possible tornado touched down near South Hill around 6:50 p.m. There were reports of a tree on a home and the tops of some trees twisted off.

Lots of damage in Brunswick County. Neighbors say this tree missed this house by a hair. Other home owners weren’t so lucky, as a horse died in the tornado. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/8uh4thHpoK — Matthew Fultz CBS 6 (@matthewfultztv) April 20, 2019

Additionally, a massive tree was uprooted next to one home in the town of Brodnax along Evans Creek Road. Luckily, that home had minimal damage.

Several trees were downed in the storm, blocking roads.

Another neighbor said one woman who lives nearby lost 12 trees in the storm.

Sadly, one of those trees struck her horse and the animal died, according to neighbors.

No other injuries were reported.

