Family Easter Events in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. —

Peek-A-Bloom with Peter Rabbit, Saturday, April 20 & Sunday, April 21

All activities included with Garden admission, including A Million Blooms, M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! and The Art of Play, featuring 6 interactive sculptures created by Virginia artists throughout the Garden. Both Days (Saturday and Sunday); 1 p.m.– 4 p.m., photos with Peter Rabbit in the Children’s Garden, Children’s Garden activities, including drawing with sidewalk chalk, hula hooping, and making garden hats out of materials such as bags and ribbons. Families can also borrow a basket from our Story Tree; inside the basket is a book, a blanket to spread out on and an activity related to the book.

Saturday only; 2 – 3 p.m. – Live music by the Richmond Concert Band. This year’s theme is “Music on the Bloemendaal Lawn” and is a musical trip to gardens and parks in the Richmond area and beyond. Food is available for purchase in the Garden Cafe; Easter Brunch in the Tea House is sold out on Sunday. For more information visit https://www.lewisginter.org/event/peter-rabbit/

Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont

Bring the family to Maymont for one of Richmond’s favorite holiday events, The Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont, Saturday from 10am – 3pm on the Carriage House Lawn for a family affair. The Easter event is made possible by this year’s sponsors, Dominion Energy, Patient First and The Life Church RVA. Dominion Energy Family Easter has a lot of activities for the whole family, from visits with the Easter Bunny and storytelling under the Bunny Tree, to bonnet parades and an interactive chalk zone and lots of kid friendly activities. Guests also will revel in live entertainment by Jonathan Austin, Maymont environmental educators, local performance troupes, and more! Food will Admission to Maymont is free, tickets are $2 each and are required for most activities. For each ticket redeemed, participants will receive an Easter egg filled with a treat. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted for ticket purchases. For more information, call 804-358-7166 or visit maymont.org/easter. Since 1975, Maymont has been maintained and operated by the nonprofit Maymont Foundation. The Foundation must raise more than $3 million each year through donations to keep the estate open to the public. To get more information visit https://maymont.org/ or https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/dominion-family-easter/

Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue, Sunday, April 21, 1-5pm

Richmond’s annual rite of Spring is Easter on Parade and some of Richmond’s favorite entertainers are ready. Jonathan Austin has been a fixture at the “Easter on Parade” since 1985. His antics, one-liners, juggling, magic and unicycle leave you amazed. The Children’s Ministry of Richmond’s First Baptist Church will run the kids area again. They will host puppet performances, free games and activities for kids including the very popular bubble station. Two of RVA’s favorite clowns return to Easter on Parade on Monument Avenue, Peggy and Christopher (from Applause Unlimited) have been spreading smile and warming hearts at this event for over a quarter of a century. You can give Christopher – the stilt walking clown – a high-five and play with the Peggy and her Bubble Trike. And don’t forget to wear your favorite bonnets for the popular people and pet bonnet contests. Easter on Parade is on Monument Avenue between Allen and Davis. For more information visit https://jessica7638.wixsite.com/easteronparade?fbclid=IwAR1b8UeJKIcGMJwH3gLkMEyCLBNc9kr4QJ1QRMe5f8XDed4DhPHr2wbFd34