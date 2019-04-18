× Zaxby’s is coming to Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Put your eating pants on, because Zaxby’s is coming to Mechanicsville.

The beloved chicken spot comes to town in April at 6535 Mechanicsville Turnpike, joining five other Zaxby’s throughout the Richmond area.

With seating for 55, the 3,000-square-foot farmhouse-style location includes a redesigned exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, LED lighting and modernized tables and booths.

“I was first introduced to Zaxby’s while in college at Georgia Southern and knew from the start I wanted to open one of my own locations one day,” said Jon Garner, owner and operator of the Mechanicsville Zaxby’s with his business partners and parents, Debbie and Ian Garner. “I look forward to sharing my love of Zaxby’s with Hanover County. We believe this community will really embrace our brand’s quality food, excellent service, and family-friendly atmosphere.”

Garner, who grew up in the far west end of Henrico County, moved to Hanover specifically so he could be a part of the community that his restaurant is serving.

The first 100 guests at the Mechanicsville Turnpike grand opening will receive a Fanatic Pack filled with Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz. “For this location, we are assembling a great team of 60 service-minded people from the Mechanicsville community,” Garner said, who is planning for an additional Zaxby’s location in Hanover County.