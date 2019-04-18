‘Walk Like MADD’ to raise awareness and help end drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds will lace up their sneakers Saturday as Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Richmond host its annual Richmond Walk Like MADD and Dash 5K.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and $38,000 to fight drunk and drugged driving.

In 2017, 248 people were killed and another 4,400 were injured in alcohol-related crashes in the Commonwealth.

The Richmond Walk Like MADD event will take place Saturday, April 20 at Dorey Park in Henrico County. The fundraiser will be from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

You can still register all day Friday and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg will serve as the emcee again this year.

For more information about the event, click here.