Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “Atlantis: A New Musical”

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Repertory Theatre brings a number of wonderful plays and musicals alive on several stages throughout the year. The latest is a new musical that takes you to the mythical civilization of "Atlantis". Actor, Scott Anderson Morris, who co-authored the book for this new musical, is accompanied by actor Antoinette Comer and keyboardist to play a selection from the show. "Atlantis: A New Musical" is on stage now until May 5th.

