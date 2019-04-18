Virginia Repertory Theatre presents “Atlantis: A New Musical”

Posted 10:58 am, April 18, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Repertory Theatre brings a number of wonderful plays and musicals alive on several stages throughout the year. The latest is a new musical that takes you to the mythical civilization of "Atlantis". Actor, Scott Anderson Morris, who co-authored the book for this new musical, is accompanied by actor Antoinette Comer and keyboardist to play a selection from the show.  "Atlantis: A New Musical" is on stage now until May 5th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.