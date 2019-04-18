Father-to-be killed in Richmond ‘could get along with anybody’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil was held Thursday evening night for a father-to-be killed in Richmond last weekend.

Twenty-one 21-year-old Malik Banks was shot Saturday at the Oliver Hill Apartments in Richmond just days before he was supposed to learn the gender of his baby.

Banks' mother said her son was loved by many and was always willing to help others.

"He was one of those people that went to the YMCA and he would come back with like ten new friends... He could meet anybody and get along with anybody,” Sayyeda Hall said. “He always tried his best to like whoever for who they are and not try and judge them.”

Hall said her son recently went back to school and was working at a job he loved.

So far police haven't made any arrests in his murder.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.