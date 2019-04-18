× Meet the women bringing Tipsy Cupcakes RVA to Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. — Two sisters are bringing another booze-infused cupcake shop to the area. Shay and Mesha Cousins are preparing to open Tipsy Cupcakes RVA at 3423 W. Cary St. in Carytown.

As its name implies, the bakery makes cupcakes filled with different types of liquor.

It’s at least the second such concept to open in the city recently, with Lush Cupcakes opening last year in Scott’s Addition. Lush owner Rachel Bolling successfully lobbied the General Assembly for a law that allows confectioneries to sell baked goods with up to 5 percent alcohol by volume.

The Cousins sisters started Tipsy three years ago, baking at a commercial kitchen, and selling at flea markets and other pop-ups.

