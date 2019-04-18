The Hot List: The Richmond restaurants you should try this month

RICHMOND, Va. — I get one question asked of me every single day: Where should I eat right now? Richmond wants to know where to eat and what’s hot in Richmond dine or on the cusp of being too busy to get a reservation. Here ya go, Richmond. Here’s your hot Richmond restaurants for April.

From the minds of Richmond restaurant mainstays Randall and Lyne Doetzer, the Basque (northern Spain) focused restaurant, Restaurant Adarra comes. The old Rogue spot has morphed into another small plate spot with quirky cocktails running through the range of serious to quirky. Only two menu items (currently) sit over $16 mark. Reservations are tight for the small space — but get in and get the skate, post haste.

Restaurant Adarra

618 N 1st Street

Richmond, Va. 23219

The menu is all over the map at La Bodega — hot dogs, knishes, Colombian blood sausages, Elote – street corn and Jamaican beef patties. But the tiny place is busy — and why wouldn’t it be? Two 40oz (Colt 45 and Old English) are available on the beer menu right next several familiar cocktails like margaritas and pina coladas. The owners want a New York Latin culture feel and they’ve nailed it.

La Bodega RVA

104 N 18th Street

Richmond, Va. 23223

Benny Ventano’s has only been open for about a week, but if it repeats the business the Blacksburg location (the original) does – you’ll be in line for huge pizza slices for quite some time. It might not be the ‘za you write home to your mom about, but it certainly will be the one of the largest pizza slices you consume in your lifetime. Is bigger better?

Benny Ventano’s

2501 W Main Street

Richmond, Va. 23220

Richmond Restaurant Week. Yep, the whole thing. Over 35 Richmond area restaurants are participating this year from April 22 – April 28. RRW, which began in 2001, is the brainchild of Aline and Dale Reitzer. It brings much needed funds to FeedMore, the non-profit responsible for the Central Virginia Food Bank, The Community Kitchen and Meals on Wheels. BIG TIP: Make reservations.

Where to go:

Little Saint has a soft-shell crab that’s sounding mighty fine: Soft shell crab: beer battered, grilled asparagus, hollandaise. The Savory Grain is showcasing a Bananas Foster Cream Puff as a dessert option — a hard yes.

Listen to The Richmond Experience founder Samantha Kanipe on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!

