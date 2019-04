× Power restored to thousands of Virginia residents

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va – Rappahannock Electric Coop crews worked into the early hours of Thursday morning to restore power to 22,000 customers.

The customers lost power just before midnight in Louisa, Hanover, Caroline, Spotsylvania and Essex counties.

An official with Rappahannock Electric Coop says the cause of the power outage is believed to be from a transmission line issue.

Crews managed to restore power around 3:30 a.m.