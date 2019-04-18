Mail truck driver killed in rollover crash; traffic backed up for 2 miles on I-295

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. after “S.W.A.T.” for an update on this developing story from reporter Matthew Fultz.

HENRICO COUNTY. Va. — A North Chesterfield man driving a U.S. Post Office Mail Truck was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County Thursday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the crash on I-295 north, south of Woodman Road exit, just before 6:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police.

Official said the 40-year-old driver of the mail carrier truck driver was headed north in the interstate’s center lane when he was rear-ended by a 30-year-old Midlothian woman driving a Mazda.

As a result, the mail truck ran off the interstate and overturned, Hill said.

“The male driver was not seat belted and was partially ejected,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The female driver, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Officials said charges are pending in the crash, which remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.

Traffic was backed up at least two miles as of 9:40 p.m. The interstate’s north left shoulder, left lane and center lane remain closed.

Troopers thanked Henrico Police and Henrico Fire and EMS crews for “providing assistance at the scene.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.