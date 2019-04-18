× Man, woman found dead in Stafford murder-suicide

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man and woman were found dead Thursday in a murder-suicide in Stafford County.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Brighton Way after a family member reported finding the body of a deceased female inside the home.

Upon arrival, deputies also found the body of a deceased male.

A preliminary investigation revealed both subjects suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The male and female were both described as middle-aged. Their names have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.