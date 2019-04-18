Man, woman found dead in Stafford murder-suicide
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man and woman were found dead Thursday in a murder-suicide in Stafford County.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Brighton Way after a family member reported finding the body of a deceased female inside the home.
Upon arrival, deputies also found the body of a deceased male.
A preliminary investigation revealed both subjects suffered gunshot wounds to their bodies.
The male and female were both described as middle-aged. Their names have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The sheriff’s office says they are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
38.433457 -77.424297