Family credits prayer for recovery of 5-year-old girl shot in the head

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a 5-year-old girl shot inside a Henrico County home two weeks ago credits the power of prayer in the child's recovery.

There's no time frame for Kemiyah Edwards to leave the hospital, but she has been moved and she is no longer in the intensive care unit at VCU Medical Center.

Her family says the young warrior is taking huge strides on the road to recovery.

Inside her new hospital room young Kemiyah plays Barbie, moving her hands, making progress.

"We don't understand sometimes, the things that happen to us,” said Rev. Rueben Carter, the family’s pastor. “But the closer we get to God, we learn he doesn't make a mistake and things happen for a reason."

The reason someone opened fire on a Byron Street home the five-year-old girl was visiting two weeks ago is still under investigation. A bullet hit Kemiyah in the temple.

But that grim reality then, has turned into a miraculous road to recovery.

"We've always tried to tell her, and her family has told her that Jesus loves the little children and he will take care of her,” said Carter. “If she loves him, then all things are possible."

On the marquee at Kemiyah's church in King William County, a message, while short, has had a significant impact on her family and friends.

For two week they've lifted the little girl's spirit with lots of love, believing the power of prayer is the only thing that has gotten them through.

"If you believe, you can receive that God has a blessing for all of us,” said Carter. “But our faith is the key that unlocks the door. So once we have faith in God and turn to him, there's no power on earth that can take us down."

There have not been any arrests in the shooting case, however, Crime Insider sources said an SUV that may have been was involved in the shooting has been recovered from Chesterfield and is being stored as evidence.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.