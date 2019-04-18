Illinois officer drives man to job interview after pulling him over

CAHOKIA, Ill. – An Illinois officer came through for a man working hard to get a job.

A police officer pulled over a man with expired plates Wednesday. The man told Officer Roger Gemoules he also did not have a valid driver’s license, but had to risk the ride because he was on his way to a job interview.

The officer would not let him drive away. Instead, Officer Gemoules took him to the interview.

A post to Cahokia’s community Facebook page says, “He wouldn’t let me drive away cause my L’s suspended so the police gave me a ride to my interview 💪🏾‼️ & I got it ‼️WONT HE DO IT 🙌🏾”

The man got the job. Francella Jackson posted this message to Facebook, “On behalf of Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., I would like to thank Officer Gemoules for showing compassion and being a great example of how community-oriented policing actually works.”