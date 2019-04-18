× Dominion Energy warns of potential power outages due to storms Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Dominion Energy is warning customers of potential power outages Friday evening due to severe storms, which includes heavy rain, high winds, and possibly tornadoes.

A powerful storm system, responsible for widespread severe weather across the central and southern United States, will move into Virginia on Friday.

Storm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms may occur with squall line moving through between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Storms will produce heavy rainfall, and areas that see repeated storms could receive over two inches of rain. The primary severe weather threat will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. Some of the storms will also produce large hail. Due to the potential for some rotation in the atmosphere, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Dominion officials say crews are staffed and ready to respond in the event of outages.

“We have personnel ready to respond quickly and safely if an outage event does occur,” said a Dominion spokesperson.

You can report outages by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) or by clicking here.

Officials are reminding residents to beware of downed power lines and always assume they are energized and dangerous.

“Very high winds and rain can cause trees and branches to fall, which may bring down power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire,” said the spokesperson.

Residents can call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report downed wires.