Districts to end school early Friday over ‘anticipated severe weather’

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- Two school districts in Central Virginia are ending the school day early Friday because of the threat of severe weather.

Prince Edward County Schools will end the school day at 12 p.m. while Buckingham County Public Schools will dismiss classes at 12:30 p.m.

Officials with Prince Edward Schools said the dismissal was because of "anticipated severe weather."

Here are the severe weather threats for Friday in the Piedmont and Tidewater of VA, generally between Noon and 8 PM. #RVAwx #VAwx @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/fZvA3tVYz4 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) April 18, 2019

The powerful storm system, responsible for widespread severe weather across the central and southern United States, will move into Virginia on Friday.

There will be clusters of occasional thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the first severe storms could occur by midday.

Storm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening. Some of the strongest storms may occur with squall line moving through between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under at least a slight risk of severe weather, but an enhanced risk of severe weather has been expanded northward to include much of the Richmond metro area and central Virginia.

