Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Stafford home

Posted 7:15 pm, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, April 18, 2019

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found shot to death in a Stafford County home Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home on Brighton Way at 12:30 p.m. after a family member discovered a woman’s body, according to officials with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they also discovered a man’s body.

Officials said both victims, who were described as “middle-aged,” died of apparent gunshot wounds.

“Their names will not be released until next of kin have been notified,” officials said.

Deputies said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services.  If you are having suicidal thoughts, go to a hospital or call 911 or the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

