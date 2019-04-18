7 cheetah cubs now on exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Seven cheetah cubs born at the Metro Richmond Zoo late last year are now on exhibit to the public.

The cubs have been moved from the cheetah conservation center to the cheetah exhibit in the zoo.

The cheetah cubs are in good health and growing fast, according to a zoo spokesperson.

“This is a very special birth to us because not only is it a big boost for cheetah conservation by increasing the captive population, but also a cheetah having 7 cubs at once only happens 1% of the time,” Metro Richmond Zoo owner Jim Andelin said in a statement.

Vaila, a second-time mother, gave birth to septuplets on November 30, 2018. The sire, Kalu is a first-time dad who was born and raised at The Metro Richmond Zoo.

“The cheetah is Africa’s most endangered cat, and the wild population has drastically declined from 100,000 to only 7,000 individuals,” Andelin said. “Since 2013, the Metro Richmond Zoo has launched massive efforts in cheetah conservation and has had 9 litters born with a total of 47 cubs.”

Valia and the cubs can be seen running, climbing, exploring and resting each day during zoo hours.