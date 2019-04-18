× 27-year-old in hospital following Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Gilpin Court area of Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m, police received a call about a person in route to the hospital following a disturbance on W. Baker St. and St. John St.

Police arrived and found evidence on the scene and received confirmation that a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect at this time.

