Damaging winds, tornadoes possible Friday

27-year-old in hospital following Gilpin Court shooting

Posted 6:05 pm, April 18, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Gilpin Court area of Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:40  p.m, police received a call about a person in route to the hospital following a disturbance on W. Baker St. and St. John St.

Police arrived and found evidence on the scene and received confirmation that a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.