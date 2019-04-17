Something in the Water shuttle drives Richmond fans to Virginia Beach festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the Virginia Beach oceanfront April 26-28 for the first ever Something in the Water festival.

The three-day festival features some of music’s biggest acts including Migos, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and Gwen Stefani.

If you’re going to the show and don’t feel like driving, the festival is offering shuttle rides from Richmond.

The Richmond shuttle will leave from the Walmart parking lot on Sheila Lane.

Prices are $50 for a single-day round trip, or $140 for three daily round trip rides.

The shuttle leaves at noon on Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information about the Something in the Water shuttle