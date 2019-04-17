Slow roasted taco perfection

RICHMOND, Va - Chef and Restauranteur Chef Ari Augenbaum from Soul Taco RVA made a return visit to our kitchen to pass along his recipe for Braised Oxtail Tacos Al Pastor. You can find out more about Soul Taco here: https://www.soultacorva.com/
