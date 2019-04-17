Update on Capitol Police officer accused of having ties to white supremacist groups

RICHMOND, Va. — Capitol Police have “separated” from former Capitol Police Sergeant Robert Stamm following at two-month investigation that was launched after social media posts spread connecting Stamm to white supremacist groups.

Capitol Police refused to discuss specifics about the investigation citing “personnel matters.”

“What I can say is that this review was conducted with the dual aims of being not only fair but thorough,” Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike said. “We have worked hard to become a fully accredited law enforcement agency, and we are committed to upholding the principles of fairness and professionalism.”

Stamm, 36, was promoted to sergeant in 2018.

Capitol Police put Stamm on paid administrative leave in February after members of the Antifa Seven Hills group dug into Stemm’s social media profiles and shared images and posts that seemed to connect Stamm to hate groups.

“In some photos Stamm is shown with several tattoos, flags and other symbols that the group said are connected with white supremacists and Nazis,” the Washington Post reported.

Col. Pike said Capitol Police “take employee conduct very seriously.”

“We will continue to commit ourselves to providing law enforcement services to our community with the utmost professionalism,” he continued.