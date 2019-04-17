× Richmond police investigating Church Hill shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a non-life threatening shooting that took place Wednesday night.

A 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital by friends after being shot around 9 p.m.

During the investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred in the 2300 Block of Bethel St, where officers found a crime scene.

A citizen reported hearing 8 – 12 gunshots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.